Helping the blind enjoy movies: MovieReading

Let’s talk about The Oscars for a second… You’ve got your big marquee categories, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor…

But you’ve also got categories like best screenplay, best original score… and best cinematography.

Great cinematography transforms a good movie into one that is truly memorable. It’s the way the light is shaped. The way the scene is framed. The movement of the camera…

But all of that is completely lost on a visually impaired person.

Blind people hear a movie, they’re absorbed by dialogue and surround sound. But they miss out on the visuals.

“There’s an app for that” is a phrase we’ve used countless times on Talking Technology. And guess what, Nick? There’s an app for that!

MovieReading is an app which provides enhanced audible descriptions of the film it is synced to, giving the visually impaired a cinema experience like no other.

Trevor Long spoke with David Doepel about the app on Talking Technology (Weeknights 8pm)