Looking For Gold

The search for gold is on the rise in Australia.

With increases in technology, Gold Prospecting Australia say there always be more gold to find.

Director Mark Hyde has been looking for gold for almost 40 years.

He says the search tends to bring out the ‘best and worst in people.’

The biggest nugget found on tour was a 69 ounce ‘Sun Baker’ nugget, which was sold for around $130k.

