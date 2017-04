One of our Nation’s Youngest Entrepreneurs

As far as sixteen-year-olds go, Morgan Hipworth is not your average teenager. At just eight years old he started out making cakes for mates, which eventually turned into a business being run from his Mum and Dad’s garage!

He moved on to a doughnut pop-up shop that sold 10,000 units and now he has opened a cafe in Melbourne.

At fifteen, he is one of our nation’s youngest entrepreneurs and he joined Ed Phillips and Matt Tukaki on Second Career for a chat…