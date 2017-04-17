Value of older workers – Why we need the grey army

Young Shippit.com co-founder, Rob Hango-Zada reminds us how important diversity in the workplace is for start-up companies.

People often assume that start-up entrepreneurs are in their 20s, straight out of school or university, and purely focus on filling up the company with young, ‘hip’, like-minded individuals…

But apparently that is far from the truth…the value of older workers in the workplace is only increasing by the minute.

Rob Hango-Zada who co-foundered one of Australia’s most effective shipping platforms spoke to Matthew Tukaki about what it was like to create a start-up businesses and what he thinks about when he hires employees.