Are Australians Consuming Too Many Antibiotics?

How often do you take antibiotics?

A woman in the United States died earlier this year from an infection which could not be treated by antibiotics.

The incident left Australian experts ‘deeply alarmed’.

Are we becoming too resistant to the effects of antibiotics?

Dr Brad McKay joined John & Garry to give an insight into whether Australians are taking too many antibiotics.

Listen to the full interview above.