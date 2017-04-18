AstroTurf vs Turf

Would you install astro-turf on your front lawn to save time and money? Or is using real turf worth the effort?

A Gold Coast couple made the news this week, facing a $6,000 fine after their council demanded they rip up their fake lawn.

The council allegedly claimed the fake lawn posed a safety hazard.

But is installing a fake lawn worth the time saved on mowing and watering?

John & Garry had a chat with Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia about the benefits of using astro-turf.

