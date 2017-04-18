Beef Stroganoff

Tonight’s Dinner is sorted thanks to Jennifer Darlow – Nerida Conway’s Mum. She was a guest on Living Fresh this afternoon!
Ingredients
1 kg diced steak (the cheaper the cut the longer the cooking time, but the deeper the flavour)
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 cloves crushed garlic
1 large onion diced
Black pepper (don’t be afraid of the pepper)
1/4 cup chopped parsley
Beef stock powder to taste (I don’t add salt)
1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, or 2 packets of cream of mushroom soup
1/4 red wine (cranberry or grape juice can substitute, but not quite the same)
150 grams sliced mushrooms
Sour cream (1 tablespoon )
Method
*Brown steak, garlic & onions in a pan with oil.
*Add wine, soup, parsley, pepper and stock cube(s).
Cook in a slow cooker, dutch oven or on a low heat in the oven for as long as needed.
1/2 hr before serving, stir in the mushrooms and continue to cook.
Before serving, remove pan from heat and gently stir the sour cream in.