Beef Stroganoff

Tonight’s Dinner is sorted thanks to Jennifer Darlow – Nerida Conway’s Mum. She was a guest on Living Fresh this afternoon!

Ingredients

1 kg diced steak (the cheaper the cut the longer the cooking time, but the deeper the flavour)

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves crushed garlic

1 large onion diced

Black pepper (don’t be afraid of the pepper)

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Beef stock powder to taste (I don’t add salt)

1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, or 2 packets of cream of mushroom soup

1/4 red wine (cranberry or grape juice can substitute, but not quite the same)

150 grams sliced mushrooms

Sour cream (1 tablespoon )

Method

*Brown steak, garlic & onions in a pan with oil.

*Add wine, soup, parsley, pepper and stock cube(s).

Cook in a slow cooker, dutch oven or on a low heat in the oven for as long as needed.

1/2 hr before serving, stir in the mushrooms and continue to cook.

Before serving, remove pan from heat and gently stir the sour cream in.