Unspoilt natural beauty in Bolivia

Bolivia is a country in central South America, with a varied terrain spanning the Andes Mountains, the Atacama Desert and the Amazon Basin rainforest.

One of the many places to visit is the extraordinary Salar Uyuni, the world’s largest salt flats, a truly magnificent natural spectacle.

Tim Webster is joined by Chad Carey from Chimu Adventures to outline some of the best things about visiting Bolivia, how to get there and what not to miss.