What men look for in a woman

What do you think men look for in a woman? Long legs? Big…. hair?

A dating website in Perth has published the results of a survey they conducted which asked men what traits they look for in a woman.

The site is called Perth’s Millionaire Matchmaker and at the helm is Louanne Ward. She’s been playing cupid for the country’s elite for more than two decades, and surprises Kayley and Nick with what ranks as the most desirable trait.

“It’s the smile,” Louanne says.

“The eyes and the smile do it for a guy every time,”

Listen to Kayley and Nick chat with Louanne Ward to hear the top physical and emotional traits which men are attracted to in a woman.