Why don’t men read instruction manuals?

Have you noticed that men often don’t read manuals before starting a project?

A new poll, conducted by Gadget Helpline in the UK, says that women are more likely to read instruction manuals than men.

The poll analysed over 75,000 calls and found that 64 % of men seeking tech support hadn’t yet opened their manual booklet.

Whereas only 24 % of women calling for tech support had not looked at the manual beforehand.

John & Garry had a chat with Simon Stevenson, the host of Talking Lifestyle’s Home Improvement show, about why men might jump into a project without looking at the manual.

