Are you part of a fan club?

Fan clubs: why do they exist? Who starts them?

There are global events like Comicon and Supanova for gamers & comic fans. There’s also terms like Whovians who are Dr Who fans.

Then you have the Beliebers for Justin Beiber fans (a reported 50 000 000 of them), Little Monsters for Lady GaGa fans, plus the fan clubs for the likes of Elvis, The Beatles and the Bee Gees that have been around for generations.

One man who certainly knows a lot about this fan club scene is Talking Lifestyle host Pete Graham. He joined John & Garry to chat.