Bunkering down: Aussies on the lookout for nuclear war

Since the recent US election there has been a lot of flexing on the international political stage.

Just think – the USA, Russia, North Korea and China have all been sniping at one another. It’s almost like watching a boxing match weigh in…

So how is this affecting us here in Australia? Are we concerned over what might happen?

More to the point; would you consider installing an underground bunker?

A quick glance online would indicate not too many of us are looking, but there’s certainly doomsday ‘preppers’ who’ve got them on their property, and people who have a much more practical reason – bush fires.

Anthony Tratt, owner and managing Director of Wildfire Safety Bunkers, joined John & Garry to chat all about these bunkers, and some of the requests he receives from concerned citizens!