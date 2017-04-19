How do you decide on your child’s name?

It is a difficult time for new parents… what do we name our child prodigy?

Who gets to choose, and how do we get it down to one name?

Do you each pick a name, or does the mum reign supreme? She’s the one having it after all…

Some say the mother gets preference on the first born so the dad gets to name the second, but there has to be some interesting systems that some parents use to decide.

Dilvin Yasa is the Author of Good Enough, Confessions of A Less Than Perfect Mum, and shared some of her tips with John & Garry.