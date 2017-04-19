How hypnotherapy can cure your chocolate addiction

As it was Easter last weekend, we can only assume people stuffed their faces with incredible amounts of delicious chocolate…

Some are probably still sneaking in a chocolate or two from the secret stash they have in their bedrooms….

But can you become addicted to eating chocolate?… Apparently yes!

One of Australia’s leading hypnotherapist, Mark Stephens joined Jonathan Coleman in the studio now to talk about how he cured a ladies chocolate addiction….

Mark’s Top Tips to Beat Chocolate Addiction

Avoid having it around you

Never go shopping when you are hungry

Replace chocolate with fruit

Avoid blood sugar level drops by eating regular healthy meals