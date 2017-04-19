How hypnotherapy can cure your chocolate addiction

As it was Easter last weekend, we can only assume people stuffed their faces with incredible amounts of delicious chocolate…
Some are probably still sneaking in a chocolate or two from the secret stash they have in their bedrooms….
But can you become addicted to eating chocolate?… Apparently yes!
One of Australia’s leading hypnotherapist, Mark Stephens joined Jonathan Coleman in the studio now to talk about how he cured a ladies chocolate addiction….
Mark’s Top Tips to Beat Chocolate Addiction
- Avoid having it around you
- Never go shopping when you are hungry
- Replace chocolate with fruit
- Avoid blood sugar level drops by eating regular healthy meals
- Drink more water or herbal tea, the more you drink the more you shrink