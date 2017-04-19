How to tell if your clothes are ethically made

We all like to do the right thing. But life’s busy and it can be a lot of work.

Who’s got the time to research whether a company is running a sweatshop factory to produce their products?

Luckily there are organisations like Baptist World Aid to do that research for us.

Baptist World Aid have released their 2017 Ethical Fashion Report and it might surprise you that there are a number of cheap chain stores who actually score quite well.

Baptist World Aid Australia’s Advocacy Manager is Gershon Nimbalker, and he joined Kayley and Nick with an easy guide to who’s being transparent when it comes to making clothes.