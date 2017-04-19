Merle’s Anzac Biscuits

Merle Parrish joined Rob Duckworth and Kim McCosker on Living Fresh this afternoon and she shared her famous Anzac Biscuit recipe (she has been using this recipe since she was seven years old!)

Ingredients

– 1 cup oats

– 1 cup desiccated coconut

– 1 cup SR flour

– 1 teaspoon cinnamon

– 125gm butter

– 2 tablespoons golden syrup

– 1 teaspoon bicarb soda (gives biscuits their lovely colour)

Method