Merle’s Anzac Biscuits

Merle Parrish joined Rob Duckworth and Kim McCosker on Living Fresh this afternoon and she shared her famous Anzac Biscuit recipe (she has been using this recipe since she was seven years old!)
Ingredients
– 1 cup oats
– 1 cup desiccated coconut
– 1 cup SR flour
– 1 teaspoon cinnamon
– 125gm butter
– 2 tablespoons golden syrup
– 1 teaspoon bicarb soda (gives biscuits their lovely colour)
Method
- Pre fan forced heat oven to 170 degrees
- Mix all dry ingredients together
- Melt butter and golden syrup in saucepan, then add bicarb soda
- Add wet ingredients to dry
- Add a pinch of salt
- Roll a teaspoon at a time of mixture into a ball, place on greased baking tray and flatten.
- Bake for 12 minutes