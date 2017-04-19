The history of our month names

A question from this weeks round of Know It Alls really had the Breakfast team here in the office scratching our heads…

Sue writes: “Why are the month names 2 out : so October is 10 not 8, December 12 not 10 etc etc. Is it something to do with Rome back in the day?”

Naturally, we enlisted the help of Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, who knows pretty much everything about everything.

He says: ” It started with Romulus and Remus, the founders of Rome who originally had a 10 month calendar, but it was out by about 50 days!”

But it’s still not perfect, even today. We still need to have a leap year every three years after all.

Listen to Dr Karl’s fascinating explanation / history lesson with John & Garry via the player above.