Why is Facebook talking about Virtual Reality

If there’s two acronyms you are going to hear more and more and more about over the years ahead, and could likely become second nature to us all – it’s VR and AR

VR is Virtual Reality

AR is Augmented Reality.



VR is when you wear a headset that blocks out the real world and shows you a completely new virutal world. AR is when you look through another device, like your phone or a special headset and seemingly see virtual things appearing in the real-world.

Overnight, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stood on stage and talked about the future of Facebook and these two technologies were front and centre.

25 years ago MARK PESCE was working on Virtual Reality and by any measure that makes him a qualified Futurist and he joined Trevor Long on Talking Technology (Weeknights 8pm) to discuss all things “reality”