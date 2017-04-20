ANZAC war collectibles full of history

For visitors to the War Memorial’s War Collectibles Event, finding out about the history behind some of your wartime memorabilia and family keepsakes is truly exciting.

Visitors to the event bring in their personal wartime treasures and receive advice on their significance from Australian War Memorial experts.

They’re also told how to care for and preserve artifacts such as military medals, badges, photos and letters.

The event is part of the Spirit of Anzac Centenary Experience and it’s sort of like a special Anzac version of the Antiques Roadshow…

Nick Fletcher is the Head of Military Heraldry and Technology at the Australian War Memorial, and an expert in assessing the items at the event.

He joined John & Garry for a chat.