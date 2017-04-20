Are we doing enough to support our veterans?

In the lead up to Anzac Day, it’s important to pause for a moment and reflect on the sacrifice made by the men and women who have served in the Australian Defence Force

Serving in the ADF can have a significant impact on health, well-being and quality of life. Servicemen and women are placed in stressful situations which demand a lot, both physically and mentally.

It can be hard to adjust to civilian life after returning from deployment, or after leaving the armed services entirely.

Corporal Mollie Gray is an ambassador for this year’s ANZAC Appeal and is also an Afghanistan veteran having served ten years in the Australian Army.

Mollie joined Kayley and Nick and spoke about the support services that exist for Australian servicemen and women.