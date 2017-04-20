Cybercriminals have it in for Australia

Cybercriminals have launched an assault on Australia.

Aussies are now more likely to have their digital files stolen and held to ransom than any anyone else in the Asia Pacific region.

So-called “ransomware” attacks occur when victims have their digital information stolen or encrypted until they pay a ransom to their attacker.

Reports of these sorts of attacks have more than doubled in Australia in the last year.

The threat was revealed in the Australian Government’s first Cyber Security Strategy update yesterday. It also warned that more needs to be done to boost our country’s cyber security.

So what can we do to protect ourselves?

Trevor Long is the host of Talking Technology on Talking Lifestyle and joined John & Garry to chat.