Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles

A scrumptious desert delight by Nerida Conway.

Serves: 20

Ingredients

– 1 ripe avocado

– 5 oz dark chocolate (try to avoid using chocolate chips)

– 2 tbsp brown sugar

– ¼ tsp vanilla extract

– ⅛ tsp salt

– 2½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder (separated)

Method

1. Pit the avocado and mash the flesh with a fork until completely smooth and lump free.

2. Melt the chocolate in either the microwave or on the stove, taking care not to burn it.

3. Once melted, stir in the mashed avocado, brown sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and 1½ tbsp of the cocoa powder until thoroughly combined.

4. Place the truffle mixture into the fridge for 30-40 minutes and let cool until partially set.

5. Use a small ice cream scoop or tablespoon to dollop out the truffles and form balls with your hands.

6. Roll in the remaining 1 tbsp of cocoa powder.

7. Stuff 5 in your mouth.