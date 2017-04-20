What can you use your office email address for?

Have you ever hit “send” on a very frank work email, only to realise you’ve sent it to the wrong colleague?

There’s nothing quite like that sinking feeling, especially if the recipient was the subject of your email.

Well, one sales worker has done just that. She accidentally sent an email to her work’s customer service team describing them as “totally incompetent”.

She also sent an email to a colleague which included “highly offensive” comments about some of their clients.

Her employer fired her – a decision which the Fair Work Commission agreed with.

But it got us thinking… What can you use your office email address and internet connection for – and what can land you in trouble?

John & Garry decided to ask workplace relation lawyer Michael Byrne, from Clayton Utz.