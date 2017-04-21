A ban on choosing your unborn child’s gender remains in place

Parents-to-be wanting to select their baby’s gender through IVF have been knocked back by Australia’s peak medical council.

The National Health and Medical Research Council has chosen to continue a national ban on gender-selection IVF… which will force Australians desperate to have a boy or a girl to travel overseas for treatment.

The council has also ruled out giving financial compensation to egg or sperm donors.

IVF gender selection is allowed in the US, but experts think it could be decades until it’s allowed here given the number of ethical issues that it raises…

Dr Tamara Kayali-Browne is a lecturer in bio-ethics at Deakin University. She joined John & Garry on Breakfast.