Holidaying in Australia with real Aussie bush tucker

When you travel throughout Australia, do you try different foods? Not just different burgers or styles of fish and chips but real Aussie bush Tucker.

Intrepid Travel has added a range of native foods to the menu on select trips operating in Australia and they’ve asked chef Andrew Fielke to design the menu.

Andrew, a bush tucker specialist and advocate of sampling native foods, joins Tim Webster in Talking Travel.