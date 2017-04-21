Paul Carmichael’s Caribbean cuisine named Australia’s best

In 2016, Gourmet Traveller Magazine named Momofuku Seiobo as Australia’s Restaurant of the Year.

Australia is in the midst of a culinary renaissance, so it’s unquestionably a huge endorsement from Gourmet Traveller, especially when you consider the exceptional standard of competition.

Paul Carmichael is the Executive Chef at Momofuku Seiobo, which finds its home at The Star Sydney.

Paul grew up in Barbados and tells Nick Bennett about how food was a big part of his childhood.

“My Mum was a very good cook, so was my Dad and my Grandparents, my family is a family of cooks and musicians, pretty much,”

From Barbados to New York, Paul then worked in a handful of Manhattan fine diners before joining David Chang’s Momofuku group as head chef at Momofuku Má Pêche.

“New York’s a different beast, it’s very different to everywhere else, it’s intense and it’s a city that loves you but a city than can chew you up if you don’t stay resilient., but it became a second home to me,” Paul says.

Paul moved to Australia in 2015 and took over the reigns at Momofuku, and his menu embraces and celebrates his Caribbean roots.

“We’re trying to hone in on – and preserve – Carribbean food… that’s the food we play around with here.”

“Everything grows here, which is nice to see that in at the market, so we could still hold on the Momofuku ethos, which is staying local, and nothing I use on my menu is from elsewhere.”