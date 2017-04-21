Vinyl records are more popular than ever

It’s yet another case of “everything old is new again”…

Sales of the old-school record have been steadily increasing in the last few years, and the vinyl revival shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

Tomorrow, April 22 is Record Store Day and record store owners right across the country are gearing up for a very exciting weekend.

Brian “Frog” Harris is the owner of Songland Records in Canberra and he’s also on the board of the Australian Music Retailers Association.

He joined John & Garry to talk passionately about what record store day means for Australians.