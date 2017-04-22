Don’t sip water in the outback

While it is filled with immense beauty and breathtaking landscapes …the outback of Australia is one of the most unforgiving regions of the world.



If you are heading off to explore the bush – you need to be aware of the risks and how to plan for them.

Australia’s leading outback survivalist, Bob Cooper, is committed to protecting and enhancing the experience people have when venturing out into the bush.



Bob Cooper joined Catriona Rowntree on Journeys to Come to share some basic bushcraft skills. Including the survival tip that you don’t sip water in the outback to stay hydrated. You should to be drinking around 250ml drinks each time. Sipping simply won’t hydrate you effectively.