What is the main causes of DIY injuries?

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has released a report identifying the dangers associated with DIY home improvements.

Between 2013 and 2014, 3318 people were hospitalised.

Falling off a ladder was the most common DIY injury, followed by the misuse of power tools, falling from buildings and accidents involving lawnmowers.

People aged 65 to 74 had the highest number of incidents, with statistics showing men are five times more likely than women to be injured undertaking DIY jobs around the home.

Professor James Harrison is the Director of the Research Centre for Injury Studies at Flinders University. He compiled the report for the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare and joins George and Paul for a chat.