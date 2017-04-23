Adventuring in Bali

There is so much more to visiting Bali than relaxing and sitting by the pool.

Bali is packed with adventures.

Whitewater rafting, parachuting and helicopter volcano flights are just the beginning.

Anthony Gallagher, the Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Vacations and Travel, says one of the top things to do in Bali is trekking through the rice fields.

‘The action and adventure in Bali is incredible…it’s all there,’ he says.

Anthony joined Pamela Wright & Clinton Maynard on Sunday Travel to talk about adventurous attractions in Bali.

Listen to the full podcast above.