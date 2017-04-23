What are the best ways to save money?

We often hear stories about how much of a struggle it is to enter into the property market.

So you can imagine our surprise when a story popped up in The Sydney Morning Herald recently about a Queensland couple who bought a $400,000 house, paying for it in full with cash they had saved.

The couple told how they have a young child, almost never eat out and buy mostly second-hand rather than new. They make use of discount vouchers and turn off appliances at the power point.

Our next guest has written a book called ‘Underspent’. Rachel Smith set herself a goal in 2013 not to buy anything new, but failed by late April. She tried again in 2014 with a new mindset, and succeeded, saving about 38 per cent of her take-home salary.

Rachel Smith joins us now for a chat.