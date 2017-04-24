Caramelised Figs and Ravioli with Rosemary Brown Butter

Start with a grocery store shortcut – cheese ravioli from the refrigerator section – QUICK, EASY & FANCY! Recipe by Kim McCosker.

 Serves 4

4 thin slices prosciutto

400g packet fresh cheese ravioli

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 fresh figs, quartered through the stem

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

 

Method

  1. Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Add the prosciutto in a single layer and cook until curling and lightly browned underneath, about 2 minutes.
  3. Flip and let cook until browned on the other side, about 2 minutes more. Transfer the prosciutto to paper towels to drain. Do not wash the pan.
  4. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the cheese ravioli according to package instructions.
  5. Meanwhile, using the same frying pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the figs and rosemary. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the butter browns and the figs have softened and caramelized a bit, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the ravioli to the frying pan. Add ¼ cup of pasta water and simmer, tossing gently, until the sauce has thickened a bit and evenly coats the pasta, 1 to 2 minutes.
  7. Transfer to serving bowls and crumble the crispy prosciutto over each portion

