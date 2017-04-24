Caramelised Figs and Ravioli with Rosemary Brown Butter

Start with a grocery store shortcut – cheese ravioli from the refrigerator section – QUICK, EASY & FANCY! Recipe by Kim McCosker.
Serves 4
4 thin slices prosciutto
400g packet fresh cheese ravioli
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
6 fresh figs, quartered through the stem
1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh rosemary leaves
Method
- Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the prosciutto in a single layer and cook until curling and lightly browned underneath, about 2 minutes.
- Flip and let cook until browned on the other side, about 2 minutes more. Transfer the prosciutto to paper towels to drain. Do not wash the pan.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the cheese ravioli according to package instructions.
- Meanwhile, using the same frying pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the figs and rosemary. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the butter browns and the figs have softened and caramelized a bit, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Use a slotted spoon to transfer the ravioli to the frying pan. Add ¼ cup of pasta water and simmer, tossing gently, until the sauce has thickened a bit and evenly coats the pasta, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Transfer to serving bowls and crumble the crispy prosciutto over each portion