How $30 became $1 million

A Bundaberg couple received the shock and surprise of their life when they went to claim what they thought was a $30 lottery win at the North Bundy News Agency.

Eleven days had passed since North Bundy News owner Rolf Fuernsinn had been notified that he had sold the winning ticket.

The winning couple returned to the news agency thinking they had won $30, but after the ticket was scanned, it was revealed their division one win totaled $1,051,524.97.

Rolf Fuernsinn chatted with Kayley and Clinton and expressed how thrilled he was to discover the winning ticket belonged to regular customers.