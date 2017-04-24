How to turn your idea into a career

Entrepreneur Rhian Allen, quit her corporate job for a life as The Healthy Mummy…

When Rhian Allen became pregnant with her first child in 2010, she searched for fitness and eating plans to try and support her pregnancy, breastfeeding and life as a new mum – she saw a serious gap in the market…

So decided to ditch her job as an Account Director and pursue a job in health to help mums keep fit and lose weight in a safe and sustainable way….

The health and fitness website The Healthy Mummy now turns over $10 million a year and has a significant social media following of over 800 thousand!

This is an example of someone who saw an opportunity and grabbed it with open arms…

Matthew Tukaki spoke to mumpreneur, Rhian Allen all about her extremely successful career journey.

If you want to follow a similar path to Rhian, below are Matthew Tukaki’s top tips for becoming an entrepreneur.

7 Growth Hacks all entrepreneurs need to know now: