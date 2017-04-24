Is your workplace burning you out?

Employee burnout is one of the fastest growing problems faced by workplaces today.

The definition of burnout is an “exhaustion of physical or emotional strength or motivation, usually as a result of prolonged stress or frustration”. But often it’s so gradual that you don’t realise it’s happening – which is exactly what happened to Sean Hall.

Sean used to work as a senior executive in brand strategy for one of Australia’s biggest companies. He worked up to 20 hours a day and the pressure on his physical and mental health saw him “burn out” twice before he turned 40… forcing him to completely reconsider his career.

Since then Sean has established Energx – a performance coaching company which aims to prevent people from going through what he did.

He joined John & Garry for a chat.