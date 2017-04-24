K.D. Lang returns for Ingénue tour

Canadian singer-songwriter K.D. Lang has just announced new shows for her sold-out Ingénue Redux Tour.

It’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut all-original album, Ingénue.

Lang and her band will perform Ingénue in its entirety (including hits like Grammy award winning ‘Constant Craving’, ‘Miss Chatelaine’ and Save Me’).

Of course there will be a bunch of her other tracks at theatre shows in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney this July – with new shows on sale now.

She joined John & Garry on Breakfast.