Which state does holiday traffic management best?

With the Anzac Day public holiday tomorrow, roads all over the country are bound to be busy with people going to and from various ceremonies, marches and events.

Those that took today off work for an extended weekend getaway will also be making their way back home.

There’s no doubt that our safety is top priority for the police force in every state. But the approach to road safety in each state is quite different when it comes to public holidays like Anzac Day.

In New South Wales, double demerits have been in force since last Friday and will continue until midnight tomorrow. Victoria is not enforcing double demerits since the public holiday falls on a Tuesday this year and there is no long weekend.

But Queensland only ever applies double demerits to those who repeatedly commit specific road offences, and these apply all year round for those repeat offenders.



So what system works best? Which state has the safest roads?

Lauchlan McIntosh is the National President of the Australasian College of Road Safety and joined John & Garry for a chat.