A tour of the Arctic, all the way to the North Pole

The Arctic is a polar region located at the northernmost part of Earth. It consists of the Arctic Ocean, adjacent seas and parts of Alaska, Canada, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Sweden.

The Arctic is one of the world’s most unique regions famous for its dramatic landscapes, uninhabited valleys and fascinating wildlife. Many bespoke tours to this amazing place are available and becoming more popular.

Chad Carey from Chimu Adventures speaks to Tim Webster on Talking Travel.