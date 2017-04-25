Ancestry.com & your ANZAC links

On Anzac Day we remember the sacrifices of those brave young men and women who fought for our country, and we reflect on what it means to be Australian.

To commemorate Anzac Day this year, Ancestry.com has provided free access to all of its historic Australian and New Zealand military records right throughout the weekend and until midnight tonight.

26 million records have been made available – so now is the perfect time to dive into your family history and bring those unknown stories to light.

Jason Reeve is Ancestry.com’s Content Acquisition Manager for Australia and New Zealand. He joins us on the line to tell us all about how you can discover your ANZAC links…