Are Aussies drinking wine at the wrong temperature?

There was an article around last week about how Australians drink wine – and apparently we are doing it wrong.

It is often suggested that we should drink red wine at room temperature… But of course room temperature in Australia is dramatically warmer than room temperature in Europe.

And the problem doesn’t stop there… It looks like we’re serving our white wine too cold!

So what is the correct way to drink vino in Australia?

Ben Malouf is the CEO of First Vintage Wines and regular on Tim Webster’s show on Talking Lifestyle.

He joined John & Garry to debunk the myths and have us sippin’ correctly!