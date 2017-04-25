Phubbing: threatening relationships all around the world

According to a new study, Australians have become so obsessed with their phones that they are now choosing their phones over their partners… and co-hosts, sometimes.

Experts have named the behaviour “pphubbing” or partner phone snubbing… and it causes conflict for one in every five couples.

“Pphubbing” can include glancing at your smartphone while talking to your partner or always placing your phone where you can see it… and if your partner is “pphubbing” you, our next guest might be able to help.

Fiona Lukeis is a relationship expert from TheRelationshipPlace.com.au and joined John & Garry for a chat.