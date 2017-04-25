The Easiest Anzac Biscuit Recipe Ever

By Kim McCosker.

Ingredients

1¼ cups (110g) rolled oats

1 ¼ cups (110g) desiccated coconut

1 cup (150g) plain flour

150g unsalted butter

¼ cup (90g) golden syrup

1 cup (220g) raw sugar

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Combine the oats, coconut, flour and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Set aside.

3. Place the butter, golden syrup and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until butter melts. Bring to a simmer and cook for a further 1-2 minutes until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat, cool slightly, then add the bicarb soda and 1 tbsp. water. Stir to combine, then pour over the oat mixture.

4. Using a wooden spoon, combine butter and oat mixture. Using 1 tbsp. mixture each, roll into 24 equal-sized balls.

5. Divide between two baking paper-lined baking trays, leaving 3cm between each.

6. Flatten biscuits slightly, then bake for 10-12 minutes until the top tray is slightly golden. Swap trays and cook for a further 6-8 minutes until all biscuits are golden.

7. Remove from oven and cool completely on a wire rack.