Why you shouldn’t soothe your crying kid with cake

When your kids are crying, often the easiest way to make them stop is to bribe them buy giving them something sweet. A lolly pop. A piece of cake. A Freddo Frog.

But according to a 6 year long Scandinavian study, school-age children whose parents fed them to soothe their negative feelings were more likely to become emotional eaters later in life.

And when people eat to make themselves feel better, they tend to eat calorie rich food, which results in them becoming overweight.

Fiona Kane is a Nutritionist with the Informed Health Nutritional Wellbeing Centre and tells Kayley and Nick that an alarmingly high number of us are emotional eaters.

“If you’re emotionally eating, you’re not emotionally eating broccoli, no no, you’re eating chocolate,”

“And often in the case of these children, they start putting on weight, so Mum and Dad take you to a health professional and put you on a diet,” she said.

“All of a sudden, that chocolate cake, or the food that soothes you and make you feels OK, it’s now the enemy, and now you feel ashamed, so you emotionally eat!”

Too true.