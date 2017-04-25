WYZA HEALTH: Fitness tips for the lazy

We all know we should be exercising at least 3 times a week, eating healthy and avoiding the Easter chocolate stash in the pantry…. but do we really want to?

I think everyone knows the answer to that… No!

But the annoying fact is, when you’re in your 50s you need to be doing some kind of regular movement.

Even small amounts can improve energy levels, sleep quality and your mood.

Jonathon Coleman spoke to Sydney based personal trainer, Rebecca Rule about the minimum amount of exercise you can get away with.

Have a listen.