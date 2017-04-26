Top 5 things to do in Townsville

As the gateway to Magnetic Island, with its prime position in the very heart of the Great Barrier Reef, Townsville has a lot to offer as a base for a quintessential tropical getaway.

What may surprise is just how diverse the urban offerings are, including a wealth of magnificent period architecture, a burgeoning café and culinary scene, a healthy showing of cultural attractions and a rich history to explore. In particular, the military history, as Townsville is home to Australia’s largest defence base.

Adam Ford, editor of The Big Bus tour and travel guide, has put together five top thing to do in North Queensland’s unofficial capital and he chats to Tim Webster.