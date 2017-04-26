A 70 year long love story for the ages

Marjorie and Clarence Cunningham, both from the New South Wales town of Condobolin, got married on the 26th of April 1947.

Wonderfully, this year marks their 70th wedding anniversary!

Their story is a remarkable tale of enduring love, which survived a forced separation caused by the Second World War during which Clarence was posted to Borneo.

They married soon after Clarence’s return and went on to help build modern Australia by working on the Snowy Mountain scheme.

Fascinatingly, Marjorie was the third child in her family to marry a Cunningham boy — two of her older sisters married two of Clarence’s older brothers!

Marjorie Cunningham spoke with Kayley and Nick and shared some helpful tips on the secret to a long and happy marriage.