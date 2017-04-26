How do you hunt ghosts?

A British mum claims her child was dragged across a floor by an invisible entity with her son later becoming possessed.

The father believed he could ‘smell’ that something was off, so naturally they called in their local ghost busters to come and investigate their problems.

But just how do you hunt ghosts? What’s the equipment like, and can anyone do it?

John & Garry decided to have a chat to Peta Banks, who runs the Australian Paranormal Phenomenon Investigators. She runs ghost hunts & tours all around Australia.