The death of the smart phone and TV?

Yesterday we were told that the television is no longer the hub of the home…

People are now ditching family viewing time to watch content alone on their own digital devices, including their iPhones.

But now it seems even smartphones aren’t safe from extinction.

Smartphones combine all the capabilities of a PC, camera, TV, sat-nav, and more… but experts reckon their innovation is grinding to a halt. There’s just not that much more to stuff into a handset.

So what comes next?

John & Garry asked the host of Talking Technology on Talking Lifestyle, Trevor Long.