Would you pay 850k for four stamps?

An Aussie stamp collector has just set a new world record – he has paid $855,000 for a strip of four very rare Indian stamps.

The stamps are 1948 Gandhi 10-rupee purple-brown ‘SERVICE’ stamps… and only 13 of them exist in private collections around the world.

The man is apparently a very wealthy private investor in world rarities, who also owned Britain’s rarest stamp – a ‘plate 77’ Penny Red.

It seems like stamp collecting is serious business… So is there always a lot of money in it? How many people still do it?

Troy Sequeira is the owner of Brisbane Stamps, and joined John & Garry for a chat.