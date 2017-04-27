Mark Holden – My Idol Years

Mark Holden made his name in the mid 70’s handing out red carnations to pretty girls while singing hit songs like “Never Gonna Fall in Love Again” and “Last Romance”.

He was responsible for uncovering talents including Vanessa Amorosi and he showed us some of his own hidden talents as a contestant on “Dancing with Stars” a few years ago.

These days, he’s probably best remembered for his time as a judge on “Australian Idol”. Since then, Mark has become a barrister and now he’s the author of a new book called “My Idol Years”. He joins John and Garry for a chat.